Ladell O. Bogan, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession of narcotics, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine.
If confirmed to be a criminal homicide, it would be the eighth criminal homicide thus far in the City of Racine in 2022. All of the killings thus far have been committed with a firearm.
An inmate at the Racine County Jail has been charged with escape for allegedly failing to return after being let out for work release more than a year ago. He is now back in custody, online records show.
A 21-year-old has been accused of stealing a car and then crashing it into a garbage can, street sign and building while fleeing police.
The homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Racine’s north side was reported to be accidental.
The Racine Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man for killing a 28-year-old man on Tuesday.
UNION GROVE — One afternoon when she was 3 years old, Melissa Wandrey escaped from her mother. She was eventually found, but her mom had to lu…
RACINE — While most teens spend most of their time this summer hanging with friends and sleeping in, one 15-year-old took it upon himself to w…
A man allegedly yelled "I'll beat his (expletive) in front of the police! I don't give a (expletive)!" prior to an assault that left a man unconscious and needing to be intubated in Racine.
The man, a felon, is accused of purchasing a magazine and firearm accessories from Dunham's Sports at Regency Mall.
Less than two weeks after she pleaded guilty to a criminal charge related to setting fire to and destroying the Thelma Orr COP House two years ago, one of the accused arsonists was arrested while out on bond.