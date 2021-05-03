Kylie B Gelmi, 5700 block of Regency Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie B Gelmi, 5700 block of Regency Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The biker, a 38-year-old from Whitefish Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One man with a history of dealing cocaine, whose address matches the suspected drug house, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after less than two one-hundredths of a pound of cocaine was allegedly found in his car.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.
New Berlin man will spend the rest of his live in prison for the shooting death of his romantic rival.
The city says it has partnered with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management to develop the site into a multi-family housing building with commercial components.
For at least the fourth time in the last two weeks, there has been a vehicle theft reported from a Racine County car dealership.
As much as it doesn’t seem possible, the reality is very real.
On Thursday, 13 months and two weeks after the first COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in Wisconsin, capacity limits have been lifted in the City of Racine.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with hit and run after allegedly being involved in a two-car accident.
The RPD is attempting to locate Kevion Minor, the suspect in a Friday night shooting.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.