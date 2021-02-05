Kyle W Kirkpatrick, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kyle W Kirkpatrick, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man who owns hundreds of acres of land in the Interstate 94 corridor who had hoped to cash in on property is now suing Foxconn, Racine County and Mount Pleasant for alleged breach of contract.
Eric B. Luedtke, 33, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and 1st degree sexual assault (having sexual intercourse with a child under age 13).
She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.
“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. A woman who was also in the home, where a 1-year-old was also found by law enforcement when they carried out a search warrant there, is facing criminal charges.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and not suspicious, Racine County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. James Evans said. The estimated cost of the damage is $525,000.
When a man was being punched last August in Racine, his brother shot one of the alleged attackers, killing Guillermo Martinez. A Racine jury will decide if that is murder.
A man who owns hundreds of acres of land in the Interstate 94 corridor who had hoped to cash in on property is now suing Foxconn, Racine County and Mount Pleasant for alleged breach of contract.
When a man was being punched last August in Racine, his brother shot one of the alleged attackers, killing Guillermo Martinez. A Racine jury will decide if that is murder.
A snowmobiler was badly hurt and many other traffic mishaps were reported this weekend, as southeastern Wisconsin was hit with what may be the heaviest January snowfall since 2011.
Following a big drop in enrollment at the start of the 2020-21 school year with about 1,100 fewer students than the previous year, Racine Unif…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.