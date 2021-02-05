Kyle Rittenhouse parts ways with controversial attorney

Kyle Rittenhouse has parted ways with outspoken attorney John Pierce. The Twitter account FreeKyleUSA, which appears to speak for the Rittenhouse family, announced Thursday that Pierce had been fired.
“John Pierce was terminated by Kyle on Monday morning," the Twitter account stated. "His association with FreeKyleUSA was also terminated. When we begin raising funds again, John Pierce has no involvement and is not connected in any way to the funds being raised.
"John does not speak for Kyle anymore.”
Pierce joined Rittenhouse’s defense within days of the Aug. 25 shooting in which Rittenhouse is charged with killing two protesters and injuring a third.
Rittenhouse, then 17, had come to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill, saying he was “hired” to protect a business during unrest in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police. He was carrying an AR-15 rifle he had allegedly purchased illegally through a friend who acted as a straw purchaser.
FreeKyleUSA stated that Rittenhouse has retained another California-based attorney, Robert Barnes. Barnes confirmed that on Twitter Thursday evening.
“Happy to join the #KyleRittenhouse team. Kid's innocent, and everybody knows it,” Barnes tweeted.
Racine attorney Mark Richards continues to handle Rittenhouse’s criminal defense.
Pierce also addressed the change on Twitter, speaking in the third person: “John Pierce freed Kyle. John Pierce fought with every fiber of his being for Kyle. John Pierce wants nothing but for Kyle to be acquitted and live a healthy, happy life. John Pierce is ferociously loyal to all of his clients, including all former clients. Mission accomplished.”
The change comes as prosecutors are asking that another $200,000 be added to Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond, saying Rittenhouse failed to abide by bond conditions that require he notify the court within 48 hours if he moved. Rittenhouse has been staying in what Pierce called a “safe house” because of threats.
Pierce and a second outspoken attorney, Lin Wood, quickly began speaking for Rittenhouse and raising money from supporters after the shootings, with Pierce saying he would bring in a “SEAL team” of attorneys to handle the teenager’s case.
Initially, Pierce indicated he would handle the criminal defense himself, executing a drawn-out and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to block Rittenhouse’s extradition from Illinois to Wisconsin. He withdrew from the criminal case in Wisconsin after prosecutors objected to his being admitted, in part because of his financial ties to what prosecutors called a “slush fund” of money coming into the case through donations.
Wood — who later became tied to the unsuccessful legal fight to overturn Joe Biden’s election as president — withdrew from his involvement with Rittenhouse after the $2 million bond was posted with money raised by donors.
The new guy
Barnes, Rittenhouse’s new civil attorney, is like Pierce in that he also is no stranger to controversy, the public eye or Fox News.
He was one of the attorneys defending actor Wesley Snipes in a high-profile tax fraud case 13 years ago.
He is defending Alex Jones, the talk show host/conspiracy theorist, in a number of lawsuits regarding Jones' claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 26 people dead was a “giant hoax" and "completely fake."
Last year, he compared quarantines related to COVID-19 to Nazi concentration camps.