Kyle R Karvala

Racine is now ranked as the second-worst city for black Americans in the U.S., after being ranked third-worst last year and fourth-worst the year before. Milwaukee is ranked as the worst.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson has been called out for making "very unprofessional and totally unacceptable" accusations in a public Facebook group. Jackson claimed that two Village Board members have repeatedly attended meetings while drunk.
Below is a breakdown of how each school in Racine Unified School District performed on the state report cards for 2018-19 Results were release…
RACINE — Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which serves the most voucher students in the city, was rated “meets expectations” for voucher stud…
CALEDONIA — The Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is scheduled to open Nov. 30 for the season…
The man accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland is among four people charged with beating convicted killer Michael Cina in the Kenosha County Jail.
Two advertisements in the classified section.
That’s all that could be found in Illinois newspapers' archives indicating that someone might have suspected Peggy Johnson was missing.
Linda LaRoche allegedly said Peggy had run away. But investigators say she killed her.
RACINE — A Racine man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated charge after police reportedly found him slumped over behind the wheel o…
The mother of a young man and others want a local fast food company’s management and staff to undergo training after he and two of his friends with special needs had a less-than-welcoming experience recently.
CALEDONIA — Deconstruction is underway at the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave.