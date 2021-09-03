Kyle R Karvala
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
A servant-leader slain: Friends, family remember Andre Sandoval, 21-year-old killed outside salon Saturday
-
- 3 min to read
The killing of Sandoval was the Greater Racine Area's third shooting death in 15 days.
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Read this story to find out the rules are being put back in place.
-
- 4 min to read
Adriana Cochran was at work when she felt a tingling on her right arm down to her leg Aug. 18. Five days later, she was on the operating table.
RACINE — A Racine man who said he volunteers at a school to help children learn to read allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on …
-
- 3 min to read
Video shows heroin being removed from a box of evidence in the Racine Police Department. But no photos or videos have been brought forward showing the drugs actually being found in the home they were allegedly taken from.
A 24-year-old who shot another man in the chest will serve 10 years in prison, despite the fact that the sister of the man he shot said they had forgiven him and didn't want to see him go to prison.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking a Target employee, also had 4.3 grams of meth on him.
According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the man admitted to having looked for and downloaded child porn from the internet.