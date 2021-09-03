 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kyle R Karvala
0 Comments

Kyle R Karvala

  • 0
Kyle Karvala

Kyle R Karvala, 2300 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, burglary of a building or dwelling, carrying stolen property (less than $2,500), disorderly conduct, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News