Kyle E Gustin, 34900 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of improvised explosives, exposing genitals, intimate parts or pubic area, child enticement, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, incest, causing child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, exposing intimate parts, exposing genitals, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, felony intimidation of a victim.