KUSD: Winter sports put on ice until 2021

“We will do our best to provide you with updates as we have them. As it currently stands, everything that is on the schedule for conference play starting the week of Monday, Jan. 11, will remain on the schedule. We will explore the possibility of filling in some of the gaps with other conference teams in the coming weeks.”

Mogensen also encouraged coaches to connect with their athletes virtually.

“Now, more than ever, our kids are searching for something positive in their lives, as well as an opportunity to connect with their peers and adults they look up to,” he said.

“... Please understand, we are working to do everything we can to provide an opportunity for our kids to compete for their schools this winter. Let’s use this as an opportunity to show our kids the importance of resilience, flexibility and creativity through your leadership.

“When Jan. 4 comes, we will be ready to move forward and make the best of this season that we possibly can.”

The WIAA fall sports calendar has been completed, except for football, which wraps up this week.

The only KUSD team playing this week is Bradford, which plays at Hartland Arrowhead at 5 p.m. Thursday. Bradford athletic director John P. Ruffolo confirmed that the game is still on, since it’s before the Nov. 30 suspension date.

