Kuhl earns first win in 2 years as Pirates top Brewers 7-2

PITTSBURGH — Chad Kuhl's long climb back to the starting rotation is complete. Kuhl pitched five effective innings for his first win in more than two years, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled by the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Friday night.

Kuhl (1-1) gave up a long solo home run to Ben Gamel in the second but otherwise kept the Brewers at bay to pick up his first victory since June 15, 2018. The right-hander missed the second half of 2018 and all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made the team this year as a reliever before being thrust back into the rotation due to a slew of injuries.

"Big league wins are hard to come by and it's really cool, just to get my team a chance to win, that's all I ever wanted," said Kuhl, who threw 84 pitches in his longest outing since his return.

The Pirates backed Kuhl with a 14-hit attack after managing five runs total during a four-game slide. Bryan Reynolds had three hits and four RBIs, and Colin Moran and Cole Tucker also had three hits apiece.

Reynolds hit a solo homer off Adrian Houser (1-2) in the second and a two-run double in the eighth to give Pittsburgh's shaky bullpen plenty of cushion.