Matt Kuchar ended more than four years without a PGA Tour victory Sunday by closing with a 2-under 69 and holding up through a few nervous moments down the stretch to win the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
Kuchar had a four-shot lead going into the final round. But after making two bogeys over the first 67 holes in the tournament, he made two bogeys in two holes on Nos. 14 and 15, and his lead shrunk to one shot when Danny Lee made a 20-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the 16th hole.
Lee finished with two pars for a 65.
Kuchar still wasn’t entirely in the clear. His 15-foot birdie attempt rolled about 3½ feet by the hole on No. 17 and he had to make that for par. And on the 18th, he left his 30-foot birdie putt about 3 feet short and had to roll that in to win by one shot.
“I didn’t want a 3-footer on the last hole,” Kuchar said. “I was hoping to have a three or four-shot lead for some wiggle room. But man, that felt awfully good.”
The 40-year-old Kuchar had gone 115 starts on the PGA Tour since his last victory in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in April 2014. It comes at the end of what had been a disappointing year in which Kuchar finished out of the top 70 on the PGA Tour money list for the first time since 2007, and he failed to make the Ryder Cup team for the first time in 10 years.
- Vijay Singh rallied from six shots behind with his career-best round on the PGA Tour Champions, a 10-under 61 that gave him a four-shot victory in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and gave Bernhard Langer the season title and $1 million annuity.
Langer won the Schwab Cup for the fifth time, and fourth time in the last five years.
Scott McCarron was in position to capture the Schwab Cup for the first time, needing only to win the final tournament of the season provided Langer didn’t make a big run and finish among the top three. Langer tied for 13th.
McCarron, however, faded badly. He hit a tee shot out-of-bounds on No. 3 to make double bogey and was never under par at any point in the final round. Needing a big finish, McCarron hit over the green into a corporate grandstand behind the 17th hole and made another double bogey.
- Gaby Lopez won the Blue Bay LPGA on Sunday for her first career title, closing with a 1-over 73 for a one-shot victory over Ariya Jutanugarn at Hainan Island, China.
The LPGA Tour’s first Mexican winner since Lorena Ochoa, Lopez bogeyed the last two holes at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club to finish at 8-under 280.
Playing in a group with Lopez, No. 1-ranked Jutanugarn birdied the final hole for a 73.
Celine Boutier was two shots back after a 66.
College football
Louisville’s seven-game skid was bad enough. Worse were the large margins of defeat and opponents’ apparent ease in lighting up the scoreboard.
That combination spelled the end of coach Bobby Petrino’s second chapter with the Cardinals.
Louisville fired Petrino on Sunday morning with two games left in a spiraling season that includes five blowout losses in which the Cardinals allowed at least 50 points.
- Ian Book should be back as the No. 1 quarterback for No. 3 Notre Dame this week.
Coach Brian Kelly said Sunday that Book, who missed Notre Dame’s victory against Florida State on Saturday night with an upper body injury, is expected to practice Tuesday. If there are no setbacks, Book will reclaim his starting spot over Brandon Wimbush, Kelly said.
Auto racing
Ten years after securing his first Formula One title at Interlagos, five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix at Sau Paulo and helped his Mercedes team take the Formula One constructors’ title for the fifth straight year.
It was Hamilton’s 10th victory of the season, finishing 1.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
But it could have been a very different outcome for the British driver, who struggled with engine problems and medium tires as he waited for rain that never came.
Hamilton’s second win in Sao Paulo was only possible after Force India’s backmarker Esteban Ocon clashed with race leader Verstappen on lap 44, causing both cars to spin. At the time, the Red Bull driver led Hamilton by five seconds.
“That (incident) put us back in contention,” Hamilton said of his rival’s setback. “Max is that go-getter guy and every now and again it bites you. But I am really, really proud here, I don’t care about anybody else.”
Tennis
Kei Nishikori hit a backhand so good it threw Roger Federer off his game as the 20-time Grand Slam champion earned a code violation before capitulating in a surprise defeat at the ATP Finals on Sunday.
Two points away from losing the opening set and on the back foot in a rally, Nishikori hit a stunning shot up the line, which prompted Federer to hit the ball into the crowd and receive a warning for ball abuse.
Federer never appeared to regain his composure and went down 7-6 (4), 6-3 in a first opening match defeat at the season-ending tournament since 2013.
