Matt Kuchar decided at the last minute to play the Mayakoba Golf Classic and made it look like a smart move Thursday at Playa De Carmen, Mexico.
Kuchar missed only two fairways at El Camaleon Golf Club, key to good scoring, and kept bogeys off his card for a 7-under 64 that gave him a share of the lead with Dominic Bozzelli and PGA Tour rookie Kramer Hickok.
Kuchar has gone more than four years since his last PGA Tour victory. His 64 was his lowest opening round on tour since a 64 in the 2017 Phoenix Open.
"It's an amazing resort, Mayakoba. So to be able to bring the family to enjoy some vacation time, it's a bit of a working vacation," Kuchar said. "I had a good time at the office, as well."
Most players did, with more than half of the 132-man field in the 60s.
Jordan Spieth was not among them. Playing his second straight week in the fall — and his last tournament before his wedding — Spieth traded birdies and bogeys and had to settle for an even-par 71, leaving him in need to a good round Friday just to stick around for the weekend.
• Paul Goydos and Tim Petrovic shot 8-under 63 on Thursday to share the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, leaving points leader Bernhard Langer seven strokes back in the PGA Tour Champions' season finale at Phoenix.
In sunny, 80-degree conditions at Phoenix Country Club, Langer parred the final nine holes for a 70. The 61-year-old German star opened with a chip-in eagle on the par-5 first, but had two front-nine bogeys.
Goydos also eagled the first and closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th. He won the 2016 event at Desert Mountain.
• Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 4-under 68 to take a four-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament at Hainen Island, China.
Jutanugarn had birdies on the final two holes — and four of the closing seven — on Thursday to take command over the rest of the field at 7-under 137.
Jennifer Song, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Gaby Lopez shot 71s and were in a tie for second at 3-under.
College football
No. 3 Notre Dame is turning back to Brandon Wimbush to keep the Fighting Irish unbeaten.
Wimbush will start at quarterback against Florida State on Saturday, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, because Ian Book is nursing an upper body injury,
Irish coach Brian Kelly told reporters at his post-practice Thursday news conference that Book had been limited at practice with an upper body injury and who starts would be game-time decision. Kelly called Book day-to-day.
But a person speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity said Wimbush is set to be the starter and Book is not expected to play after taking a hard hit to the back and ribs last week against Northwestern.
Baseball
Jung Ho Kang is staying with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pittsburgh and the third baseman agreed Thursday to a $3 million, one-year contract that includes $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $625,000 each for 200, 300, 400 and 500. The deal was announced a week after Pittsburgh declined a $5.5 million club option for Kang, triggering a $250,000 buyout.
Obituaries
Wally Triplett, the trailblazing running back who was one of the first African-Americans drafted by an NFL team, has died. He was 92.
The Detroit Lions and Penn State announced Triplett's death Thursday. Triplett was the third African-American selected in the 1949 draft, but he was the first of those draftees to play in a regular-season game. He played in 24 games for the Lions and Chicago Cardinals.
Triplett was also the first African-American to start for Penn State, and in 1948, he and teammate Dennie Hoggard became the first African-Americans to play in the Cotton Bowl.
• Walt Kowalczyk, a star halfback at Michigan State who finished third in the 1957 Heisman Trophy race, has died at East Lansing, Mich. He was 83.
Nicknamed "The Sprinting Blacksmith," Kowalczyk helped the Spartans to top-three finishes in the AP poll for the 1955 and 1957 seasons. He was named MVP of the 1956 Rose Bowl.
Kowalczyk led the Spartans in rushing during the 1957 season and scored nine rushing touchdowns. He also ranked second in all-purpose yards. John David Crow of Texas A&M topped the Heisman vote that season, followed by Alex Karras and Kowalczyk.
• Bob Naegele Jr., the founding owner of the Minnesota Wild, has died of complications from cancer at St. Paul, Minn. He was 78.
