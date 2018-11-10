For three days, Matt Kuchar has felt in total control of his game at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
It shows in his score.
For the second straight day, Kuchar had enough birdies to atone for one rough hole, and it carried him to a 6-under 65 to set the 54-hole tournament record and build a four-shot lead as he tries to end more than four years without a PGA Tour victory.
Kuchar was at 20-under 193, breaking by three shots his personal best on the tour, and by one shot is 54-hole score to par.
“I felt really, really good for three days,” Kuchar said. “I mean, 20 under is my best 54-hole total. I felt in control of my ball striking. I felt in control of driving, the iron play, the putting. It’s been a great three days.”
Kuchar saved par from just off the green at the 18th to keep his four-shot margin over Whee Kim, who had a 66.
The last time Kuchar had a four-shot lead going into the final round was the 2014 Houston Open, and he wound up losing in a playoff when Matt Jones made a 45-foot birdie putt on the last hole and then chipped in from 40 yards in a playoff.
The other two times Kuchar had the 54-hole lead, he won the Memorial in 2013 one week after losing a one-shot lead at Colonial.
“You know the deal, though. You have to go play good golf,” Kuchar said. “I can’t go out there and think a whole bunch of pars are going to get me in the winner’s circle. I’ve still got to make a good number of birdies, and with that, somewhat have the pedal down.”
- Scott McCarron moved into position to win the PGA Tour Champions’ season points race, birdieing the final two holes for a one-stroke lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix.
McCarron shot a 5-under 66 on another warm and sunny day at Phoenix Country Club. To win the Charles Schwab Cup and a $1 million annuity, McCarron needs to the tournament Sunday and have Bernhard Langer — tied for 19th at 7 under — tie for fourth or worse.
“All I’m trying to do is put myself in position to win this golf tournament,” McCarron said. “Whatever happens with the Schwab Cup, I really can’t control that. That’s up to some other guys.”
The 53-year-old McCarron, fifth in the points standings entering the finale, has eight victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning twice this year. He won three times on the PGA Tour.
“The one thing I’m doing a really good job is I’m not letting the bad shots bother me too much at all this week, which is great,” McCarron said. “Sometimes I’ll let them bother me a little bit.”
Langer had a 66 after shooting two 70s.
“Obviously, I’m out of the running for winning,” Langer said. “So, I’m just trying to sneak up as far as I can and then it’s all up to the other guys, how they finish.”
McCarron had an 18-under 195 total. Stephen Ames and Tim Petrovic were tied for second.
Ames had a 61. He birdied four of the first five holes and closed birdie-par-birdie-eagle.
- Gaby Lopez won her first LPGA Tour event with a 1-over 73 to finish one shot ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn in the Blue Bay tournament in Hainan Island, China.
Lopez had bogeys on the last two holes at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club on Saturday and almost let the title slip away. She finished at 8-under 280.
Playing in a group with Lopez, No. 1-ranked Jutanugarn had a birdie on the final hole to also finish on 73. Celine Boutier shot a 66 and finished two shots off the lead.
Lopez is the first winner from Mexico since Lorena Ochoa, a driving force for the game in that Latin American country.
Boxing
Undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk successfully defended his four belts and sent Tony Bellew into retirement by knocking out the British fighter in the eighth round in Manchester, England.
Usyk took control when he sent Bellew to the canvas by following up a straight right with a looping left.
The referee got to a count of six before calling off the fight.
It was the Ukrainian boxer’s 16th straight win as a professional and his first defense since becoming the unified champion in July. He could now move up to heavyweight — the level he won at which he won an Olympic gold medal in 2012 — and his promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, said in the ring Usyk could fight three-belt heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.
