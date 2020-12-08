KSO presents Holiday Concert Dec. 19

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holidays with its annual Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Kemper Center Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
A chamber orchestra will present music of Vivaldi and other seasonal music.
Tickets cost $30. A limited number of seats are available to ensure social distancing. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Musicians and ticket holders are required to wear masks, and temperatures will be checked and contact information kept upon arrival.
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/december-concert-tickets-130483294045.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Area zoos celebrating the holiday season
-
Downtown Racine to host third annual Kris Kringle Tour
-
Uptown Racine hosts window art exhibit
- 23 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!