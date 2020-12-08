 Skip to main content
KSO presents Holiday Concert Dec. 19
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holidays with its annual Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Kemper Center Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

A chamber orchestra will present music of Vivaldi and other seasonal music.

Tickets cost $30. A limited number of seats are available to ensure social distancing. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Musicians and ticket holders are required to wear masks, and temperatures will be checked and contact information kept upon arrival.

For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/december-concert-tickets-130483294045.

