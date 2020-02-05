Krzyzewski wins 500th ACC game

Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Duke to a 63-55 victory over Boston College on Tuesday night at Boston and give Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski his 500th career Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

Carey made a layup and then hit two free throws with about six minutes left during a 10-0 run that gave Duke (19-3. 9-2 ACC) the lead for good. Tre Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Blue Devils.

Derryck Thornton scored 21 points and Steffon Mitchell had 12 rebounds for Boston College (11-12, 5-7), which lost by 39 points at Duke on Dec. 31 but was coming off a one-point win at North Carolina.

Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest coach in Division I basketball, improved to 500-200 in the ACC regular season and tournament.

Duke finished 1 for 15 from 3-point range and BC was 2 for 18. The made 3-pointer kept alive a long streak for the Blue Devils. They have made at least one 3 in 1,081 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the nation behind UNLV 's 1,092 games.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

NO. 9 MARYLAND 56, RUTGERS 51: Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and No. 9 Maryland used a strong second half to beat Rutgers at College Park, Md.