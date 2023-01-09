NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kristen B. Gardner, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a news release from the RPD, officers were sent to the area of 21st Street and South Memorial Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:42 a.m. regarding a child who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the female child, who had reportedly been shot multiple times.
The Racine Police have released the names of the two victims killed in a New Year’s Day bar shooting.
Jeffery Lewis, owner of the new Island Jam restaurant located at 3408 Douglas Ave., moved his Jamaican food restaurant to Racine so his biggest fans can have the flavors they have come to love since 2016 a lot closer to them.
Ernesto R Regalado Rodriguez, 21, pleaded not guilty in Racine County Circuit Court charges stemming from an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a 20-year-old nurse.
The Racine Police Department has located the vehicle suspected in the fatal hit & run that killed a local man on Dec. 22. However, there have been no arrests and the case remains under investigaton.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas.
RACINE — A Racine couple has been charged in the Christmas shooting at AD Petroleum.
A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A total of 91 challenges and 76 complaints were filed Friday against the four Mount Pleasant Village Board candidates challen…
Roesing Furniture, a family-owned business that began 120 years ago, is closing its doors in Rochester after four generations of Roesings making friendly service a successful formula for competing in the furniture business.
