Kris Kringle Tour in Downtown Racine Dec. 10

RACINE — The fifth annual Kris Kringle Tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Downtown Racine. This free event, hosted by the Downtown Racine Corp. and O&H Danish Bakery, celebrates Racine’s Danish heritage by sampling different kringle flavors at more than 30 downtown locations.
“The Kris Kringle Tour is the perfect way to spend a day with family and friends, all while supporting our small businesses and celebrating Racine’s legacy as the Kringle capital of the world,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
Kris Kringle maps are available at racinedowntown.com, on the Downtown Racine Facebook page or can be picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St., beginning Dec. 5.
There will be no charge for metered parking (excludes ramps with gates and the lakefront lot) but time limits will be enforced.