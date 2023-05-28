Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Korissa Ebersole, RN, Associate Degree, working on BSN-MSN

Nursing program: Aurora Medical Center

Area of focus: Emergency Department

Years of service: One

“Having the opportunity to care for my patients and hopefully be light in their time of need, whether they receive good or bad news.”

What made you decide to become a nurse? I decided to become a nurse when my mother-in-law was diagnosed with COPD. She was a motherly figure throughout high school and adulthood. She was not able to see me graduate but I know she is looking down on my accomplishment proud.

What’s been your most memorable

experience? There are so many positive experiences but one of my favorites is noticing how my patient’s granddaughter (11 years old) was watching me care for her grandma and just looked with such amazement. I invited her over and showed her how to take grandma’s temperature and showed her how a nurse draws up meds and how we give them. When it was time for me to leave for the night, she ran over and gave me the biggest, longest hug. I just know she will be the best cheerleader/doctor someday! (That’s what she told me she wants to do when she grows up.)

What challenges did the pandemic

present for you as a nurse? I worked as a CNA/ER tech when the pandemic started. The world was in the thick of the pandemic when I started the nursing program at a new school. It was a challenge with online learning, especially having clinical online. In practice, I think the biggest challenge is to see how many healthcare professionals have left the field and how the twinkle in their eyes is not as bright.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? Having the opportunity to care for my patients and hopefully be light in their time of need, whether they receive good or bad news.

Who inspires you? It’s not quite who but what inspires me. My past has many bumps along the way but they have molded me to be the caregiver I am. Also, this is cliche, but my children inspire me as well.