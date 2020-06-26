Kop joy: Liverpool fans flood Anfield, 1st title in 30 years SAT

There was one United fan at the Anfield celebrations — John Restall, who was accompanying Liverpool-supporting partner Christine Banks

"It's not been nice, him winding me up all the time," she said, "and now it's my turn."

Henry's experiment of bringing back 1990-title winning manager Kenny Dalglish was short-lived: an eighth-place finish in 2012 was the club's lowest in 18 years.

Brendan Rodgers's finished two points shy of champion Manchester City in 2014 — after captain Steven Gerrard slipped on the field and gave away a goal is a critical loss to Chelsea.

Klopp arrived in October 2015 and Liverpool finished eighth again that season.

A slump in form saw Rodgers fired in 2015, which ushered in the arrival of Klopp. Money from the sale of Philippe Coutinho two years ago helped build an entertaining team led by Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, bolstered defensively by the additions of goalkeeper Alisson and center back Virgil van Dijk for then-world record transfer fees.

Liverpool finished just one point behind winner Man City last season. There was no stopping Klopp's team this time.