MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl's Corp. fiscal third-quarter performance beat Wall Street's view on strength across its clothing business, and the department store operator increased the low end of its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.
For the period ended Nov. 3, the chain earned $161 million, or 98 cents per share. A year ago the Menomonee Falls-based company earned $117 million, or 70 cents per share.
The results were 2 cents better than what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.
Revenue climbed to $4.63 billion from $4.57 billion, slightly higher than the $4.62 billion Wall Street predicted.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.5 percent on a shifted basis. On a fiscal basis, the figure increased 1 percent. This metric is a key gauge of a retailer's health. This topped the 0.7 percent increase that analysts surveyed by FactSet expected.
Kohl's Corp. said Tuesday that it now foresees full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $5.35 to $5.55 per share. Its previous outlook was for earnings of $5.15 to $5.55 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet are looking for earnings of $5.49 per share.
Shares dropped nearly 10 percent before the market open on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.