Kobe Bryant remembered as AFC beats NFC again in Pro Bowl

The AFC ended up beating the NFC 38-33 for a fourth consecutive victory in Orlando. The latest one might have been the last near Walt Disney World. The NFL is considering moving the game around, with new, multi-billion-dollar stadiums in Las Vegas and Los Angeles being viable options.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The play of the day was Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt's 82-yard fumble return in the fourth. Jacksonville defensive lineman Calais Campbell beat Dallas' Travis Frederick and sacked Kirk Cousins on a fourth-and-goal play from the 9. Campbell stripped the ball, which Watt scooped up and went untouched the other way to put the AFC ahead 38-27.

The NFC had a chance to rally late and tried to take advantage of a new rule that allows the scoring team to retain possession by facing a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. Cousins threw a deep ball that Baltimore safety Earl Thomas intercepted.

Campbell was named the AFC's defensive player of the game. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson was the offensive MVP.

AFC players earned $70,000 for winning the game. NFC players got $35,000 each.

Jackson threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Houston's Deshaun Watson threw for 148 yards, with a touchdown and a pick.