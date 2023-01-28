COMING SOON View on PetFinder
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbo…
The man killed by police on Monday had an outstanding felony warrant for absconding during house arrest.
Last month, Johanna Pascoe imprinted handprints and pet pawprints into a salt dough compound with her two nephews. She had planned on painting the hardened creations and gifting them to family for Christmas. However, she never got to do that.
A Racine man has been charged with selling more than 70 grams of cocaine and fentanyl and was allegedly found to have illegal firearms.
A multiple-vehicle accident had traffic on Interstate 94 northbound backed up Friday afternoon as emergency crews tended to the scene and worked to restore the flow of traffic.
RACINE — The woman facing felony charges over allegations she allowed her disabled adult son to die on the floor after a fall will remain at t…
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men have been charged in a police chase that reached more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The principal of Burlington High School has resigned after just six months on the job.
A Racine man has been accused of trying to run over two people at a car wash.
