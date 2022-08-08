Kiwanis lose regular-season finale

Charlie Brockman was effective through five innings, but the Racine Kiwanis lost to the Brookfield Blue Sox 13-3 in a non-league game Saturday in Brookfield. It was the final game of the regular season for the Kiwanis (14-11).
The Blue Sox scored four runs in the fourth inning, but only two were earned. The Kiwanis answered with three runs in the fifth inning on a two-run triple by Kyle Sagan and an RBI single by Alex Hale.
But after Brockman, who did not allow a walk, was relieved after the fifth inning, three Kiwanis relievers combined to allow 11 walks.
Also leading the Kiwanis were Connor Goodwin, who went 3 for 4, and Kyle Semrad, who doubled.
The Kiwanis open play in the Land O’ Lakes League playoffs Sunday with a 10 a.m. second-round game against the Genesee Rebels (17-6) at Genesee Town Hall Park. The Kiwanis earned a first-round bye by placing third in their division.
If the Kiwanis win, they will play at 3 p.m. Sunday against either the West Bend Benders, the Milwaukee Jaguars or the Rome Raiders in the next round.