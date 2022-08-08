 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Kiwanis lose regular-season finale

Charlie Brockman was effective through five innings, but the Racine Kiwanis lost to the Brookfield Blue Sox 13-3 in a non-league game Saturday in Brookfield. It was the final game of the regular season for the Kiwanis (14-11).

Charlie Brockman, Racine Kiwanis

Brockman

The Blue Sox scored four runs in the fourth inning, but only two were earned. The Kiwanis answered with three runs in the fifth inning on a two-run triple by Kyle Sagan and an RBI single by Alex Hale.

But after Brockman, who did not allow a walk, was relieved after the fifth inning, three Kiwanis relievers combined to allow 11 walks.

Also leading the Kiwanis were Connor Goodwin, who went 3 for 4, and Kyle Semrad, who doubled.

The Kiwanis open play in the Land O’ Lakes League playoffs Sunday with a 10 a.m. second-round game against the Genesee Rebels (17-6) at Genesee Town Hall Park. The Kiwanis earned a first-round bye by placing third in their division.

If the Kiwanis win, they will play at 3 p.m. Sunday against either the West Bend Benders, the Milwaukee Jaguars or the Rome Raiders in the next round.

