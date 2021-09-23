 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kittens

Kittens

Kittens

This sweet litter of kittens is ready for adoption! schedule a meet and greet with us! Application required. View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
Local News

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News