Kisner separates from pack

Kevin Kisner finally broke his playoff drought to win the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. He hopes the victory will help him achieve another milestone — representing the United States in the Ryder Cup.
Kisner stuck his approach to 3 feet on the second extra hole and made the putt to win a record-tying six-man playoff on Sunday.
The 37-year-old Kisner, an excellent putter who now has four PGA Tour wins, has never qualified or been selected to represent the U.S. in the biennial matches against Europe. American captain Steve Stricker will make six picks after the Tour Championship, and Kisner believes he’s at least put himself in the mix.
“Who knows, man?” Kisner said. “I’ve never been picked before, so I’m not going to go out there and jump on a limb and say that I’m going to get picked this year.
“I love Stricker, he’s a great friend and great guy. He’ll do what’s best for the team and the country.”
And that could mean Kisner, who’s 23rd in the U.S. Ryder Cup points standings, yet has shaken off an uninspired year with improved play at the right time.
Kisner has shot in the 60s in 12 of his last 20 rounds. His 66 on Sunday at Sedgefield included birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to reach 15 under and the playoff.
In the playoff, he bested Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace after all had made pars on the first additional hole.
“To be standing here is pretty sweet,” said Kisner, who had been 0-5 in playoffs.
With Scott looking at a 4-footer for birdie on the first extra hole, Kisner thought he would have to hole a pitch from short of the 18th green just to stay in the playoff, and he nearly did it. Kisner grimaced as his ball settled just right of the cup.
But Scott’s short putt missed badly and all six players went back to the 18th tee. This time, only Kisner gave himself a close look at birdie on the 505-yard closing hole.
Kim shot 64 in the final round. Scott had a 65 while Grace, Na and Sloan each closed with 66.
It was the third six-man playoff on the PGA Tour and the first since Robert Allenby won at Riviera in 2001.
LPGA: Ryann O’Toole won her first LPGA Tour event in 228 starts, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dumbarnie Links for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in Fife, Scotland.
After tapping in for a closing par, the 34-year-old O’Toole was showered with champagne and greeted with a kiss by her fiancee, Gina Marra.
“I still feel like I’m in shock and the tears are going to come later when things die down,” O’Toole said. “I’m excited and happy. The hours and grind and heartache this sport brings, the constant travel, for this moment, I hope it only happens again and again.”
O’Toole finished at 17-under 271. With the wind down and plentiful sunshine, Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to post 14 under, tying for second with Atthaya Thitikul (66).
“I putt pretty well today and hit a pretty solid round today, 6-under, but at least it’s not enough for the win,” Thitikul said. “I just know that I tried my best and I’m proud of myself already.”
O’Toole began the day tied for the lead at 9 under with Ariya Jutanugarn and Charley Hull, and the American took the lead with birdies on three of her first four holes.
Thitikul drew even with O’Toole with a birdie on the par-3 sixth, but O’Toole got back in front with a birdie on the par-4 ninth to turn in 31. She maintained her advantage throughout the back nine and finished with eight birdies, including all four par-5s.
CHAMPIONS: Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.
Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. He lost a late stroke with a bogey on No. 16.
Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.
First-round leader Billy Mayfair was 12 after a 69, and Calgary resident Stephen Ames closed with a 70 to match David McKenzie (67) at 11 under.
Canadian star Mike Mike Weir had a 68 to tie for ninth at 9 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title.
Robert Allenby had a 67 to tie for 44th at 1 under. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.
The tournament was the first the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.