Kevin Kisner can't think of another tournament that made him grind so hard.
He began the Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin, Texas with a loss in the opening round. He had to play 120 holes over five days. Three matches were decided on the 18th hole. He had to play three sudden-death playoff holes just to get to the weekend. And on Sunday morning, he faced a cold wind that made temperatures feel like the upper 30s.
It all felt worth it when he made good on his second try at winning golf's most unpredictable tournament.
Kisner outlasted British Open champion Francesco Molinari in the semifinals, and then let Matt Kuchar make the untimely mistakes Sunday afternoon until Kisner closed him out with a 20-foot putt for a 3-and-2 victory.
"Grueling, not only from the mental side, but the physical side," Kisner said. "A lot of golf and a lot of stressful holes and stressful putts."
But then, that's how he got here in the first place.
Kisner, who won $1,745,000 for his first World Golf Championships title, recalls his father staking him $16,000 to see if he could make it as a pro golfer. He won his third tournament on the mini-tours, and when his bank account reached $40,000, he thought he was rich.
The lesson along the way: Make putts or lose money.
That's what works at the Match Play, and he delivered enough key moments to capture the biggest win of his career.
"It was a long week. I prevailed. And I'm a world golf champion," Kisner said.
He became the first player to win Match Play after losing in the championship match the previous year.
"If you'd have told me I'd be sitting here 10 years ago, I would probably have said you were crazy," Kisner said. "I think it shows in my grind. That's what I do. I've had ups and downs throughout it. I've won on every tour, every level. And had tremendous downfalls on every tour and every level. So I pride myself in the way I pick myself up and keep grinding."
CHAMPIONS: Scott Parel made a 12-foot par putt to match Kevin Sutherland on the fifth hole of a playoff before play was suspended because of darkness Sunday night in the PGA Tour Champions' Rapiscan Systems Classic at Biloxi, Miss.
They will finish Monday morning after a long cold day at Fallen Oak.
Sutherland, the second-round leader, missed a 2-foot par putt on the second extra hole — the third straight hole he missed putts for the victory. He failed to make a birdie in all 23 holes, closing with a 3-over 75 to match Parel at 7 under.
"It was hard today. It was really hard," Sutherland said. "I didn't play well today, but it was hard today."
Parel made an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation for a 69.
"I thought for sure he was going to make that par putt," Parel said. "So my mindset was, 'You know, I'm just lucky to be still playing.' So, that's how I'll look at it tomorrow."
Sutherland had his best chance for birdie on 18 in regulation, but his 6-footer went left. He missed a 15-footer on 18 to open the playoff.
LPGA: Nasa Hataoka won the Kia Classic at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif., for her third victory in her last 16 LPGA Tour starts.
The 20-year-old Japanese player closed with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over playing partner Inbee Park, top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Jin Young Ko, Azahara Munoz and Danielle Kang.
Hataoka, the 20-year-old Japanese player who won two LPGA Tour titles last season, shot a 64 on Saturday to pull within a stroke of Inbee Park entering the final round in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week.
Hataoka finished at 18-under 270. She won the NW Arkansas Championship and Japan Classic last year.
Winless in 12 months, Inbee Park had a 71 to miss a chance for her 20th LPGA Tour victory. Sung Hyun Park also shot 71. Ko and Kang had 65s, and Munoz a 68. Ko won the Founders Cup last week in Phoenix.
Hyo Joo Kim matched the course record with a 62 to tie for seventh at 14 under.
