Kirrionta (aka Roger D. Shields) V. Rhinehouse, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Kirrionta V. Rhinehouse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caledonia man reached speeds of 100 mph in a 35 mph zone and crashed resulting in a head injury to the passenger
A Caledonia is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from an attempted traffic stop at around 100 mph.
Wisconsin Vision Associates Inc., a Racine County distributor of contact lenses and other medical goods, is investing nearly $3 million in an …
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of striking a child in the face with a table during a domestic incident.
Two sex offenders are being released in Racine within the next week, according to news releases from the Racine Police Department.
WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake man has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor over the course of two years.