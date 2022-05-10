 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kirldy V. Nunn

Kirldy Nunn

Kirldy V. Nunn, 400 block of 10th Street, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

