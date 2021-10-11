Kipruto, Kipyogei win championships at Boston Marathon

With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets sharing space with masks, the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon returned Monday after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way.
Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep — the eighth since 2000 at the world’s oldest and most prestigious 26.2-miler, which moved from its traditional spring date for the first time in its 125-year history because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We were injured, wounded. Now is the comeback story,” said 2014 winner Meb Keflezighi, one of the past champions sharing grand marshal duties with hospital employees who worked through the pandemic. “Hopefully this is an example that post-pandemic, life is getting back to normal.”
Although organizers put runners through COVID-19 protocols and asked spectators to keep their distance, there were still sizable crowds in spots from Hopkinton to Boston after an early drizzle cleared and temperatures rose into the 60s.
Participants in the field of 18,000 — down from more than 30,000 in pre-pandemic days — needed to test negative for the coronavirus or prove they were vaccinated before picking up their bib numbers. Masks were required indoors in Boston and on the buses out to the start; they also were handed out along with the finishers’ medals and fruit on Boylston Street.
The race also began earlier and with a rolling send-off to avoid the usual crowding in the starting corrals and on the course.
None of the changes proved a problem for the Kenyans.
“There’s not a lot different on the course,” Kipruto said.
A winner in Prague and Athens who finished 10th in Boston in 2019, Kipruto broke away from the lead pack as it turned onto Beacon Street with about three miles to go and broke the tape in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 51 seconds. Lemi Berhanu, who won the race in 2016, was second, 46 seconds back; Colin Bennie of Princeton, Massachusetts, was the top American, in seventh.
Kipyogei claimed the women’s title, a gilded olive wreath and the $150,000 first prize, finishing in 2:24:45 in her major marathon debut. Edna Kipligat, the 2017 winner, was second, 23 seconds behind.
Golf
Sungjae Im was so dialed into his game that he didn’t realize how many birdies he was making in turning a shootout into a one-man show in Las Vegas.
Only when he saw a leaderboard after his big run was over — seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn Sunday at the TPC Summerlin — did it begin to sink in.
“When I saw that I was leading by five, I said to myself, ‘Let’s not make a mistake and I can get this done,’” he said.
By then, he had done all he needed. The 23-year-old South Korean closed with four safe pars for a 9-under 62 and a four-shot victory over Matthew Wolff in the Shriners Children’s Open.
“Very meaningful win,” Im said. “It was hard coming, but I think today how everything went, I think it was a gift from above. I played so well and I’m glad I got the win.”
It was the best closing round by a winner in the Shriners Children’s Open since Smylie Kaufman shot 61 in 2016. Im finished at 24-under 260, matching the tournament record held by Webb Simpson (2013) and Ryan Moore (2012).
College football
Georgia finds itself in a most unusual position.
No. 1.
For the first time since the 1982 season, when a guy named Herschel Walker starred at running back, the Bulldogs hold the top spot in The Associated Press rankings during the season.
Now, the challenge is to stay there.
“It’s just a number, right?” coach Kirby Smart said Monday. “I don’t see a plateau. The goal is to be number one at the end of the season. You always know that.”
Led by a ferocious defense that has allowed just two touchdowns and 26 points, the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) climbed to No. 1 after defending national champion Alabama was upset by Texas A&M.