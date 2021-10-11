Kipruto, Kipyogei win championships at Boston Marathon

The race also began earlier and with a rolling send-off to avoid the usual crowding in the starting corrals and on the course.

None of the changes proved a problem for the Kenyans.

“There’s not a lot different on the course,” Kipruto said.

A winner in Prague and Athens who finished 10th in Boston in 2019, Kipruto broke away from the lead pack as it turned onto Beacon Street with about three miles to go and broke the tape in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 51 seconds. Lemi Berhanu, who won the race in 2016, was second, 46 seconds back; Colin Bennie of Princeton, Massachusetts, was the top American, in seventh.

Kipyogei claimed the women’s title, a gilded olive wreath and the $150,000 first prize, finishing in 2:24:45 in her major marathon debut. Edna Kipligat, the 2017 winner, was second, 23 seconds behind.

Golf

Sungjae Im was so dialed into his game that he didn’t realize how many birdies he was making in turning a shootout into a one-man show in Las Vegas.

Only when he saw a leaderboard after his big run was over — seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn Sunday at the TPC Summerlin — did it begin to sink in.