The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, a move aimed at providing guidance for young quarterback Josh Rosen and resuscitating the worst offense in the NFL.
The Cardinals announced the hiring Tuesday after a long interview earlier in the day, saying Kingsbury had agreed to terms on a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth. He was to be introduced at a news conference at the team’s training facility in Tempe on Wednesday.
Kingsbury was fired after going 35-40 in six seasons at Texas Tech, but his teams were known for their high-scoring performances. His prize pupil in those days was current Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Tuesday’s hiring came barely a month after Kingsbury was hired as offensive coordinator at USC.
Kingsbury, also a former offensive coordinator at Texas A&M where he worked with Johnny Manziel, replaces Steve Wilks, who was fired after going an NFL-worst 3-13 in his one season in Arizona.
- The Atlanta Falcons brought back two familiar names by hiring Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator and Mike Mularkey to coach tight ends.
Koetter and Mularkey are joining coach Dan Quinn’s staff following stints as NFL head coaches.
Koetter returns to Atlanta following four seasons as Tampa Bay’s coach. Mularkey most recently spent two seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ coach, and also has been the head coach at Buffalo and Jacksonville.
Baseball
Two-time All-Star reliever Kelvin Herrera and the White Sox finalized an $18 million, two-year contract.
Herrera will earn $8.5 million in each of the next two years as part of the deal, and the White Sox have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.
Herrera was part of a dominant bullpen that helped Kansas City win back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series. He hopes to help the rebuilding White Sox complete a similar climb.
The 29-year-old right-hander has a 2.82 ERA and 60 saves in eight seasons with the Royals and Washington. He had a 2.44 ERA with 17 saves in 48 games last year for Kansas City and the Nationals, who acquired him on June 18.
- Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has been cleared to resume working out, including baseball activities.
The 38-year-old left-hander had a blockage in one artery to his heart and had a procedure Dec. 11 to insert a stent to clear the blockage.
Yankees pitchers and catchers are scheduled to start spring training workouts on Feb. 14.
- The Dodgers have acquired right-handed pitcher Jaime Schultz from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league right-hander Caleb Sampen.
Schultz was 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA in 22 appearances with one start for the Rays last year.
In six minor league seasons, Schultz is 22-17 with a 3.57 ERA. The 27-year-old pitcher was selected by the Rays in the 14th round of the 2013 amateur draft out of High Point in North Carolina.
Sampen was 0-2 with a 5.04 ERA in 13 games, including 11 starts, for rookie-level Ogden last year. The 22-year-old was selected by the Dodgers in the 20th round of last year’s draft.
- Spending on Major League Baseball payrolls dropped last season for the first time since 2010, an $18 million decrease attributable to drug and domestic violence suspensions and a player retiring at midseason.
Still, even a year with flat payrolls is unusual for MLB. The only previous drops since 2002 were by $3 million in 2010 and by $32 million in 2004.
Teams combined to spend $4.23 billion on major league payroll last year, according to final figures compiled by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press. The decrease followed an offseason with a weak free-agent class that failed to push the average higher.
Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano lost about $11.7 million and Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo approximately $3.5 million after positive drug tests. Closer Roberto Osuna’s domestic violence suspension cost him roughly $2.1 million from Toronto and Houston, and Baltimore outfielder Colby Rasmus walked away from about $1.5 million rather than try to come back from a hip injury.
- The Minnesota Twins that Joe Mauer’s No. 7 jersey will be retired in a pregame ceremony at Target Field on “Joe Mauer Day” on Saturday, June 15.
College football
Clemson finished No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for the third time after routing Alabama in the national championship game.
The Tigers received all 61 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide, which was trying to become just the third team to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, finished second. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship Monday night. Clemson also finished No. 1 in 2016 and 1981.
The Tide did extend its streak of top-five appearances to 54 weeks, one short of Miami’s record set from Oct. 8, 2000-Oct. 26, 2003.
Ohio State finished third. Oklahoma, which lost to Alabama in the Orange Bowl semifinal, was fourth. Notre Dame, which lost to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, was fifth.
Tennis
Former top-10 player Mardy Fish will be the new captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team, taking over the job as the event shifts to a drastically different setup. Fish will replace former captain Jim Courier, who stepped down in September after eight years leading the Americans.
The 37-year-old Fish won six titles in singles and eight in doubles as a player, earned a silver medal for the United States at the 2004 Athens Olympics in singles and competed in the Davis Cup from 2002-12. He made it to the quarterfinals at three Grand Slam tournaments and reached a career-best ranking of No. 7.
