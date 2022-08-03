Kingfish to host Oktoberfest event

The Kenosha Kingfish and the Wisconn Valley Media Group will host a free Oktoberfest event Saturday, Sept. 24 at historic Simmons Field.

"We are excited to be a part of this event and partner with our friends over at Kenosha News,” Ryne Goralski, Kenosha Kingfish general manager said. “Historic Simmons Field in September is going to be a beautiful venue."

The event will feature all the traditional Oktoberfest favorites, beer, German flair, music and a stein hoisting competition.

The evening will close with a concert on the field from “Made in America – A Tribute to Toby Keith,” which bills itself as “America’s most authentic tribute” to Toby Keith.

“We are excited to bring this high-caliber concert to Simmons Field,” Robert Ireland, the Wisconn Valley Media Group Sales Director said. “Partnering with the Kingfish for this event is also exciting for our group. This is perfect way to bring a fun, free event to our community.”

The Wisconn Valley Media Group publishes the Kenosha News, Journal Times in Racine and the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Although the event is free, VIP tickets — which includes reserved parking close to the stadium, pit seating near the stage, VIP only bathroom access and two beers — are available now for $30. To purchase VIP tickets visit https://kenoshanews.evvnt.events/events/oktoberfest-at-historic-simmons-field-9-24-2022.

The groups will include vendors at the event, and anyone interested in a vendor space should contact Kelly Wells, the Wisconn Valley Media Groups event coordinator.