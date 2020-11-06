 Skip to main content
Kingfish holding bobblehead pick-up and holiday sale
Kenosha Kingfish

Kingfish holding bobblehead pick-up and holiday sale

The Kenosha Kingfish are holding a bobblehead pick-up and holiday sale at the team store at Simmons Field on Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Patrons can bring in their 2020 bobblehead vouchers that they didn’t redeem to receive their bobbleheads. You must have a voucher to get a bobblehead.

Additionally, the store will be featuring discounts, $50 game-worn jerseys and $10 game-used bats and field manager Mike Porcaro, a Racine native and Burlington High School graduate, will make an appearance from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and masks and social distancing are required.

Mike Porcaro

Porcaro
