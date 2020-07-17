Kingfish-Bobbers notebook: Happy to be underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Never did it take so much effort to complete one baseball game.

In a sport steeped in routine where one game can feel the same as the next, there was nothing normal about the very first Kenosha Series game between the Northwoods League's Kenosha Kingfish and K-Town Bobbers at Simmons Field.

First, it took months of speculation, negotiating and planning between Kingfish owners and the City of Kenosha to even get a season. Then, when it finally started on Wednesday night, rain halted the opener before the bottom of the second inning.

The game was resumed Thursday afternoon prior to Thursday night's regularly scheduled game, and it finally concluded with an entertaining 7-6 Kingfish victory.

"You're not kidding," veteran Bobbers manager Donnie Scott said when suggested it had to feel good just to complete a game. "I'm really happy being here. There's not a lot of leagues playing out there right now, so it's wonderful to be here."

It marked the first NWL win for first-year Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro, a Racine native and Burlington High School graduate.