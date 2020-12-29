Kimberly A Marienau

Four Milwaukee teens have been charged following Saturday's armed robbery of Best Buy, one of multiple thefts reported across the county during the holiday season, which often carries with it a rise in property crime.
The officer saw a bullet hole and found the bullet struck a bag of cookies and then a bag chips. Had the bullet continued on its trajectory, the officer said it would have continued through a wall directly toward two sleeping children.
There is an ongoing investigation into possible embezzlement from the Racine County Command Staff Association, a union representing sergeants and lieutenants, but not rank-and-file deputies, of the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
The victim of a shooting is reported to be in serious condition after being shot at around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street in Racine Monday night.