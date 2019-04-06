Si Woo Kim's narrow miss of a second hole-in-one on consecutive days at the Valero Texas Open was deceiving.
It was another highlight shot, but he missed the following birdie putt and his four-shot lead was trimmed to one over Monday qualifier Corey Conners after Saturday's third round at the PGA Tour's last stop before the Masters.
Kim aced the 16th hole at the TPC San Antonio on Friday, and he missed it by inches on the way to a third-round 3-under 69 after opening with consecutive rounds of 66. He was at 15 under and Connors, trying to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since 2010, was a stroke back after shooting a 6-under 66.
"Yeah, I think about yesterday, like I can't believe it, and then it was pretty close today, too," Kim said of the near-ace. "I saw that first bounce and then I thought it would go in for sure."
Charley Hoffman, the 2016 Texas Open winner, moved up the leaderboard with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish and the week's best round of 64. He was two back of Kim at 13 under.
Scott Brown turned in a second straight 67, and Jhonattan Vegas also shot 67. Both were at 11 under with Kyoung-Hoon Lee (69) and four strokes back.
Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth started the day tied for second, four shots back. Both finished eight shots out of the lead after shooting 73s.
Kim flirted with the 16th hole on the second bounce on Saturday. This time, the ball rolled past the hole to inside four feet for what looked like an easy birdie. He missed, Conners made his from inches shorter and they shared the lead again.
"I thought it went in again," Conners said. "That was a heck of a shot. There was a bit of a distraction there. I was able to get refocused and hit a nice one after him."
But Conners returned the favor on the next hole, missing a birdie from inside seven feet.
Kim, winner of The Players Championship in 2017, got out of a greenside bunker at the par-5 18th and sank a four-foot birdie to get the one-stroke advantage.
"Playing with Corey, the first six holes, crazy, like every shot is right on it and then he putted good," Kim said. "I was just trying hard myself. Just trying to hit my shot, just trying to hit my putt. That's why it was a pretty good back nine."
Conners is trying to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since Arjun Atwal nine years ago. Before that, no one had done it in 24 years. The winner is invited to the Masters if not already eligible.
LPGA: Jin Young Ko turned a four-stroke deficit into a five-stroke lead in only 10 holes at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Calif. She nearly gave it all back, setting up a final-round shootout in the first major championship of the golf season.
Ko ended up with a one-shot advantage over second-round leader In-Kyung Kim, shooting a 4-under 68 in unexpected calm conditions at tree-lined Mission Hills to reach 8-under 208.
Kim birdied the par-5 18th for a 73, giving herself a chance to win the event seven years after missing a 14-inch putt on the final hole of regulation and losing to Sun Young Yoo on the first hole of a playoff.
