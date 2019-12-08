Kiffin becomes coach at Ole Miss, steps down at FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Lane Kiffin is back in the SEC, taking over at Ole Miss.

Kiffin and the Rebels made the announcement Saturday after Florida Atlantic defeated UAB in the Conference USA championship game, the Owls’ second league title in his three seasons. It had been college football’s worst-kept secret since Friday, and the schools ended all doubt Saturday afternoon by conceding that the deal has been made.

“I am truly honored and humbled to join the Ole Miss family, and recognize this as a special opportunity to lead Rebel Football into the future,” said Kiffin, who will be introduced in Oxford, Mississippi on Monday.

Kiffin went 26-13 in his three seasons at Florida Atlantic and is 61-34 in parts of eight seasons as a college head coach at Tennessee, USC and FAU.

Kiffin takes over an Ole Miss program that hasn’t produced a winning season since going 10-3 in 2015 and winning the Sugar Bowl, capping a string of four straight bowl appearances. The Rebels went 4-8 this season.

Kiffin replaces Matt Luke, an Ole Miss alum who was fired Sunday after going 15-21 in three seasons.