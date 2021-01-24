 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kids First Fund helps classroom enrichment
0 comments

Kids First Fund helps classroom enrichment

  • 0
Teacher with young children

Kids First Fund awards grants to RUSD schools for classroom enrichment opportunities.

 METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS INC.

Enabling teachers to pay for programs

Kids First Fund proudly continues the legacy of providing classroom enrichment opportunities for Racine Unified School District students.

The concept of creatively helping classroom teachers pay for enrichment and special programs came from Dr. William Boyd, a philanthropist and education advocate who died in December at age 97. Back in 1994, he came up with the idea of using private donations to provide grants for programs that enhance student learning. Boyd also served as the first chairman of Kids First Fund.

Kids First Fund remains an all-volunteer organization. Its board is a cross-section of local business and professional people, nonprofit organization experts and retirees (many of whom are educators).

Grant applications from RUSD classroom teachers and staff are accepted twice a year (January and September) via an online application form on the KFF website. Applicants are required to provide information on the project, including specific costs and needs, the number of students and school staff involved and the project’s budget.

The KFF Grants Committee reviews each application and makes recommendations to the KFF Board, which makes the final decision. Once a grant is made, the recipients are required to follow up with KFF about their program’s progress.

Thanks to the ongoing generosity of many Racine area individuals and organizations, Kids First has typically awarded $25,000 to $30,000 in grants each school year, including 25 grants totaling $15,040 in the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted most in-person instruction as well as special enrichment programming at RUSD, Kids First Fund is prepared to resume making grants when such instruction is allowed to continue.

We are gratified by the feedback received by RUSD educators and know that Dr. Boyd would be proud. Here some examples:

“My students were so thrilled to receive these materials to help foster the re-telling of favorite stories we have read in kindergarten. All of these activities/puppets will allow my students to explore their favorite stories for years to come! Observing them interact with these materials also allows me to check their story comprehension.”

“My students love our interactive notebook days, and it really helps them learn their math skills in a different, fun way!”

“This grant has been wonderful! I am so grateful to the Kids First Fund for providing this opportunity to our school and community.”

Want to get involved? Visit the KFF website, kidsfirstfundracine.org, email kidsfirstfundracine@gmail.com or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/pages/Kids-First-Fund) to follow success stories and photos.

Checks payable to Kids First Fund may be sent to: P.O. Box 044654, Racine, WI 53402. Donations may also be directed to the Kids First Fund endowment at the Racine Community Foundation, 1135 Warwick Way, Racine, WI 53406.

KFF has also had very good success in matching classroom programs with in-kind contributions.

Please join us in always putting kids first.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News