Kids First Fund helps classroom enrichment

Enabling teachers to pay for programs
Kids First Fund proudly continues the legacy of providing classroom enrichment opportunities for Racine Unified School District students.
The concept of creatively helping classroom teachers pay for enrichment and special programs came from Dr. William Boyd, a philanthropist and education advocate who died in December at age 97. Back in 1994, he came up with the idea of using private donations to provide grants for programs that enhance student learning. Boyd also served as the first chairman of Kids First Fund.
Kids First Fund remains an all-volunteer organization. Its board is a cross-section of local business and professional people, nonprofit organization experts and retirees (many of whom are educators).
Grant applications from RUSD classroom teachers and staff are accepted twice a year (January and September) via an online application form on the KFF website. Applicants are required to provide information on the project, including specific costs and needs, the number of students and school staff involved and the project’s budget.
The KFF Grants Committee reviews each application and makes recommendations to the KFF Board, which makes the final decision. Once a grant is made, the recipients are required to follow up with KFF about their program’s progress.
Thanks to the ongoing generosity of many Racine area individuals and organizations, Kids First has typically awarded $25,000 to $30,000 in grants each school year, including 25 grants totaling $15,040 in the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted most in-person instruction as well as special enrichment programming at RUSD, Kids First Fund is prepared to resume making grants when such instruction is allowed to continue.
We are gratified by the feedback received by RUSD educators and know that Dr. Boyd would be proud. Here some examples:
“My students were so thrilled to receive these materials to help foster the re-telling of favorite stories we have read in kindergarten. All of these activities/puppets will allow my students to explore their favorite stories for years to come! Observing them interact with these materials also allows me to check their story comprehension.”
“My students love our interactive notebook days, and it really helps them learn their math skills in a different, fun way!”
“This grant has been wonderful! I am so grateful to the Kids First Fund for providing this opportunity to our school and community.”
Want to get involved? Visit the KFF website, kidsfirstfundracine.org, email kidsfirstfundracine@gmail.com or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/pages/Kids-First-Fund) to follow success stories and photos.
Checks payable to Kids First Fund may be sent to: P.O. Box 044654, Racine, WI 53402. Donations may also be directed to the Kids First Fund endowment at the Racine Community Foundation, 1135 Warwick Way, Racine, WI 53406.
KFF has also had very good success in matching classroom programs with in-kind contributions.
Please join us in always putting kids first.