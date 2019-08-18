Madison Keys headed back on court to receive her first Cincinnati championship trophy, beaming over a career-boosting moment that nobody expected — not even her.
"If you told me this is where I would be a week ago, I would have laughed in your face!" she told the crowd.
Yet there she was, back in the Top 10 and on a surprising upswing heading to New York.
Keys rallied late in both sets Sunday and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio for her second title of the season and the biggest of her career. After flameouts in her last three tournaments, she's got a lot of confidence heading into a U.S. Open that's loaded with intrigue.
Serena Williams dropped out of Cincinnati because of back spasms that also forced her to withdraw from the final in Toronto a week ago. Naomi Osaka, the defending U.S. Open champion, withdrew from her semifinal match in Cincinnati with discomfort in her left knee.
And now Keys is on the rise. She'll move up to a No. 10 ranking for New York after another gritty showing, breaking Kuznetsova to tie both sets 5-5 and pull them out.
Why so unexpected? She hadn't made it past the second round in any of her last three tournaments, including Wimbledon. Plus, she had a tough draw for a tournament played in 90-degree weather for much of the week.
"It's definitely a great building block," Keys said. "I want to do well in New York and have a good end to the season."
At 34, Kuznetsova was the oldest finalist in the Western & Southern Open's history. She beat three top-10 players in a tournament — Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova and Ashleigh Barty — for the first time in her 19-year career.
Boxing
Stipe Miocic waited over a year to face Daniel Cormier again, and his plan for the rematch didn't start to work until they were deep in the fourth round.
That's when the patient, determined firefighter from Cleveland finally got his revenge — and suddenly reclaimed his UFC heavyweight title at Anaheim, Calif.
Miocic stopped Cormier with a barrage of punches in the fourth, taking back his championship belt with a comeback victory at UFC 241 on Saturday night.
Miocic (19-3) lost the first two rounds on every judge's scorecard in his rematch with the 40-year-old Cormier (22-2). After making some progress in the third, Miocic steadily came forward through Cormier's blows in the fourth and finally hurt the champion with a punch to the body.
Miocic then landed several powerhouse right hands to Cormier's head, buckling his knees and eventually forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight with 51 seconds left in the fourth round. The 6-foot-5 behemoth leaped onto the wall of the cage and celebrated with fans still stunned by the fight's sudden turn.
Obituary
Jack Whitaker, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat's Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, died Sunday morning, CBS reported.
The network said Whitaker died of natural causes in his sleep in Devon, Pennsylvania. He was 95.
Whitaker, a Philadelphia native who was wounded on Omaha Beach three days after the D-Day Invasion, began his broadcast career at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia and spent 22 years for CBS Sports. He worked for ABC from 1982 in the news and sports divisions, and was part of the network's Olympics coverage in 1984 and 1988.
"I grew up watching him deliver contemplative and contextual prose with his famous short essays, bringing class and dignity to his industry," Jim Nantz, the lead CBS Sports announcer, said in a statement. "I spoke to him this week after hospice came to his home, and his mind was still brilliantly sharp right to the end."
Whitaker had been the only living play-by-play announcer from the first 21 Super Bowls.
