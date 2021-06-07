Keyosha M Pipkins, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Two men have died in the Racine County Jail since Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported.
Racine County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a Canadian National freight train at about 7:53 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 3000 block of South Honey Lake Road.
RACINE — A man died Saturday morning inside the Racine County Jail, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon.
The 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of another teen in Racine last month pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
A 17-year-old boy is being treated at Children's Hospital after being shot after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Erie Street and Three Mile Road in Racine, the Racine Police Department is reporting.
A Racine man allegedly stole a police badge from a retired officer and then approached a teenage girl, showing her the badge and saying he was an undercover police officer.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted two children under the age of 12.
Instead of allowing many businesses to apply for a $230,000 federally funded contract to encourage vaccinations in the City of Racine, the city council nearly unanimously voted to give the contract to a Milwaukee firm the city has worked with before.
Eli Nunez detailed a number of assaults he has endured over the past month in the Sturtevant Transitional Facility from gang members who consider him a snitch for assisting law enforcement in solving a three-decades-old cold case, The Capital Times reported.
Some images contained children as young as 2-4 years old, authorities said.
