Kevon L. Hudson, 1700 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.
Sen. Johnson rallied supporters at the Racine County GOP headquarters on Saturday. He spoke on subjects ranging from gender issues, parental rights, election integrity and public division.
The mayor says she could not find the Confederate flag display, but a Burlington resident who complained to City Hall about the flag says city officials have done nothing to show that they oppose offensive hate speech.
Weekend gun violence in Racine has left one boy dead and another facing homicide charges, police said.
The assault was reported on the 3200 block of Wood Road.
Laura Ann Walker, the attorney for the teen against whom charges were dropped, told the Journal Times it appeared a witness had been untruthful in identifying her client as being involved in the crime. The prosecutor then "did what she is supposed to do as a prosecutor and that is to speak the truth,” Walker said. “So kudos to her.” However, Walker did express concern about the rush to charge her client. “I wish they would spend more time investigating prior to issuing the criminal complaint."
MOUNT PLEASANT — A 21-year-old man was accused of making threats to "kill everyone" at the Meli Café Friday afternoon.
The teenager — accused of shooting at but missing two people, with the bullets striking a home — was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of selling crack and fentanyl.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly broke into a home and caused over $2,500 of property damage.
Three brothers in their 50s and 60s have been charged in a drive-by shooting. They allegedly were also manufacturing firearms in their Racine apartment.
