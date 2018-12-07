NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Kevin Scott Leicht, 34, 2000 block of Frankie Place, Mount Pleasant, hit and run (injury), operation while intoxicated causing injury (first offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury (first offense).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments