Kevin R. Suominen, 3000 block of 94th Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer.
RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen charges after after being accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat.
