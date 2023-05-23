Kevin R. Ross May 23, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin R. Ross, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 36-year-old Racine man dies in motorcycle crash A 36-year-old Racine man died in a motorcycle crash Friday, the Racine Police Department reported. Racine police officer reportedly shoots and kills man in exchange of gunfire A Racine Police Department officer allegedly shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire after he refused to follow law enforcement commands. Tragedy on the tracks: Burlington mourns bicycle-riding teen struck by train A Burlington High School student is killed after riding his bicycle past a train-crossing signal and into the path of an oncoming train, police say. A year ago, Caledonia residential hen keeping was approved. Two people have gotten permits since then Caledonia village officials have mixed feelings on the subject, as some are happy to give residents options to keep chickens if they want to, … Illinois girl missing for 6 years found in NC after she was recognized from Netflix series Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…