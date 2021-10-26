 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin J Perez
0 Comments

Kevin J Perez

  • 0
Kevin Perez

Kevin J Perez, 9500 block of Michigan Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News