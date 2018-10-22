Kevin Hatley

Hatley

Kevin B. Hatley, 33, 600 block of Ninth Street, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.

