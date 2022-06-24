 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin B. Hatley

Kevin Hatley

Kevin B. Hatley, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

