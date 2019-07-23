72319-MEYERS-MUG.jpg

Kevin A. Meyers, 27500 block of Rowntree Road, Burlington, first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, attempt first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of child intentionally causing bodily harm, invasion of privacy (surveillance device with victim under age 18), capture an intimate representation without consent with victim under age 18, possession of child pornography.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments