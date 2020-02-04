Kevin A Lynch
0 comments

Kevin A Lynch

  • 0
Kevin Lynch.jpg

Kevin (aka Calvin) A Lynch, 1600 block of Carlton Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News