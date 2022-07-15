Keshari D. Gordon, 700 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
And on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled against the city in a piece of the case.
'Life is too short' | Mount Pleasant father who died Saturday in Jet Ski crash was soon to be married
"He was the best dad ever."
The Racine Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man that occurred Monday night on the city's south side.
Twin Mount Pleasant brothers face charges for selling drugs and allegedly had more than seven-tenths of a kilogram of marijuana as well as a ghost gun in their home.
A 36-year-old died on Saturday, July 9, after a jet ski accident on Lake Beulah in Walworth County, according to the Town of East Troy Police Department.
“Where did it all go wrong?” | Former honor student to serve 36 years for 2019 kidnapping, bank robbery
As he was led away, William Q. Howell repeated to his father in the courtroom gallery, "I'm sorry Dad. I'm sorry Dad. I'm sorry Dad."
A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.
The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.
Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.
A Racine man was reportedly found passed out drunk in his truck after a crash and was later charged with his fifth OWI after nearly hitting another car.
Caledonia is continuing to move to fill empty land with new high-end housing along and near the lakefront.
The Willkomm family will be opening a new Rocket Wash location in Mount Pleasant in late 2022.