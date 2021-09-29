Kesha R Jeter
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deshawn Ellison, now 19, was found guilty late Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the May 22, 2019 shooting death of Jose Angel Padilla, who was 19 years old at the time of his death.
'On my dead cousin, I'm killing you' | Caledonia man accused of assaulting, threatening woman in Racine
A Caledonia man has been accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her multiple times
It's a 'Call of Duty': New Downtown Racine video game store to open, with purpose of keeping kids off the streets
-
- 3 min to read
Playing video games kept him Ramsin Zaia off Chicago's streets. Now, he's bringing that philosophy to Downtown Racine.
RACINE — Hours after an estate sale at the Racine Masonic Center started Friday, it was halted.
HOVDE Properties, of Madison, is once again moving forward with the proposed redevelopment of Lake Avenue property.
RAYMOND — A home's deck that started on fire around midnight between Monday and Tuesday on Highway K ended up with the one-story house becoming fully engulfed and a total loss, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to Chris Luedke, district deputy grandmaster for the Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, "A lot of things are up in the air."
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly ran over someone’s foot at Burger King, 5335 Washington Ave.
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, nonprofit that runs Racine's tiny home village, seeking new executive director
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is seeking a new executive director after its current one resigned half a year after starting.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing multiple tools from a work site.