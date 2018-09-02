Brad Keselowski beat leader Kyle Larson out of the pits with 22 laps to go, then pulled away on a restart to win the Southern 500 on Sunday night and sweep the weekend at Darlington Raceway at Darlington, S.C..
Keselowski took the Xfinity race Saturday when leaders Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick wrecked late. This time, Keselowski and his crew took advantage on the final caution to move in front with a fast pit stop.
Keselowski then did the rest as he opened a 1½-second lead down the stretch.
It was Keselowski's first victory of the season — the 25th of his career — and the first time a Team Penske driver has won at Darlington since Bobby Allison in the 1985 Southern 500.
"Got to give a lot of credit to my pit crew," Keselowski said. "Running second that last stop and they nailed it."
Joey Logano, Keselowski's Penske teammate, finished second, and Larson was third.
Larson won the first two stages and led 284 of the 367 laps. Yet, he leaves disappointed with his seventh top-three finish of the season.
Kevin Harvick was fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.
The Busch brothers were next — Kurt in sixth, points leader Kyle in seventh — with Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray and pole-sitter Denny Hamlin rounding out the top 10.
Harvick leads the series with seven wins this season and stayed hot at Darlington despite starting 22nd. It was the 21st time in 25 races he's wound up in the top 10.
INDYCAR: Scott Dixon claimed to remember little about his last race at Portland International Raceway, a visit 16 years and four championships ago.
Should he win a fifth IndyCar title this season, his return to the Pacific Northwest will be one he never forgets.
Dixon salvaged his championship run with an improbable comeback that made the championship his to lose.
Dixon finished fifth, far behind race winner Takuma Sato, but put together the kind of drive that may define his season. He started 11th, was collected in an opening-lap crash, penalized for speeding on pit road and twice drove through the field from 20th. His Chip Ganassi Racing team was forced to change its strategy several times, and caution flags helped Dixon cycle ahead of the other championship contenders. He goes to the Sept. 16 season finale with a 29-point over Alexander Rossi.
"Huge day for the team, feels like a win for us," said Dixon. "The points, whatever it is, is not a huge amount."
Rossi had a decent race Sunday but was cycled out of the lead because of cautions. He finished eighth and lost three points to Dixon.
"It's one of those days. We had a fast car," Rossi said. "Our tire strategy was going to plan and everything was good until the yellow came on Lap 56. It hurts a lot, and hopefully, it's not something that costs us the championship."
Team Penske drivers Will Power and Josef Newgarden started on the front row and are the only other drivers mathematically eligible to win the championship. Newgarden, the defending series champion, finished 10th and is 87 points behind Dixon.
It was a terrible day for Power, the Indianapolis 500 winner. He had a mechanical problem eight laps into the race seemed to make his car stall as he pulled out of the way and conceded the lead to Rossi.
Power later went off course into a tire barrier and finished 21st. He's tied with Newgarden for third in the standings.
"I think on the warm-up lap before the green, something happened to the gearbox. It jumped to neutral, I went into emergency mode and made it go into gear," Power said. "I'm not sure the gearbox would have made it the whole race. It's a tough sport. Now, we just go to Sonoma, have fun and win.
"And hopefully, have a good day, have a good finish to the year."
FORMULA ONE: For Ferrari, the wait continues. For Lewis Hamilton, it was a dream race.
Hamilton won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Italy after starting third on the grid to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel following an opening-lap collision with the German driver that effectively ended his chances of victory.
Ferrari had been hopeful of ending an eight-year wait for a win at its home track after taking the front two places on the grid at the Italian GP for the first time since 2000. However, pole-sitter Raikkonen was overtaken by Hamilton eight laps from the end and the Mercedes driver held on, much to the disappointment of the passionate Italian tifosi fans.
"Today was so difficult. Whilst the negativity is never great, that's what powered me along. I actually accept it," Hamilton said after getting roundly booed on the podium.
Hamilton, who said he rated the win as among the top performances of his career, tied Michael Schumacher's record of five Italian GP victories and extended his overall lead to 30 points over Vettel
